39 from 13 families evacuated due to floods in Membakut

BEAUFORT (Sept 3): Thirty-nine people from 13 families in Kampung Brunei, Membakut, have been evacuated as at 8am today due to floods.

Beaufort District Disaster Management Secretariat, in a statement, said the flood victims were accommodated at the relief centre at Dewan DSP Mohd Dun Banir.

Heavy rain since Sept 1, especially in the Ulu Membakut area, caused the water level of the Membakut river to rise, resulting in the low-lying areas along the river to be flooded, it said.

A total of 45 villages in Beaufort and 15 villages in Membakut are flooded following continuous rain for 48 hours since last Tuesday.

The floods also caused several roads in Beaufort to be under water and closed to traffic.

They included Jalan Kampung Binunuk, Jalan Kampung Suasa, and Jalan Kampung Kangsa, while in Membakut, the roads that are closed to traffic are at Jalan Kampung Bambangan, Kampung Sinoko, Simpang Kampung Poring, Kampung Baitam and Jalan Kampung Lampijas. — Bernama