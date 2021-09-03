AZ recipients yet to get 2nd dose can get jab at BMC Miri

MIRI (Sept 3): Recipients of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine who have not received their second dose or missed their appointment can now get them at Borneo Medical Centre (BMC) here through appointment.

Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) in a statement yesterday said for those who received their first dose at the National Youth Skills Institute (IKBN) Miri AstraZeneca Vaccination Centre (PPVAZ), they can contact BMC Miri on 012-5849335.

The centre will set an appointment for their second dose and they will be informed of the date by the medical centre, it added.

For those who did not receive their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at PPVAZ IKBN Miri, they will have to apply for their second dose by sending an email to [email protected], stating their name, IC number, phone number as well as the date and place of their first dose.

The names of those approved will be sent to BMC Miri for arrangement of the appointment date and they will be informed of the date by the centre.

MDDMC minister in charge Datuk Lee Kim Shin in the statement said these two methods are only for those who have not received their AstraZeneca second dose or missed their appointment, and not for new recipients.

“I’ve informed SDMC (Sarawak Disaster Management Committee) about this during a Zoom meeting on Monday. This is to enable those who have yet receive their second dose of AstraZeneca to do so, after the closure of PPVAZ IKBN Miri,” he was quoted as saying.

PPVAZ IKBN Miri closed on Aug 27.

The arrangement with BMC Miri is to assist those who missed their second AstraZeneca dose due to factors such as being under quarantine, and Sarawakians who have just returned from their studies outside the state.