Azalina submits motion for Private Member’s Bill on recall elections

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 3): Former Deputy Parliament Speaker Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said has submitted notice of her motion for a Private Member’s Bill to provide for recall elections in the event of elected lawmakers’ defections.

The Pengerang MP, in a statement posted on Facebook yesterday, said the notice was to comply with Parliament’s Standing Orders 49(1).

“This motion is in-line with the ‘Anti-Party Hopping’ initiative that is currently pursued by the government and will indirectly create unity between the government and the ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ spirit which also speaks of bipartisan cooperation.

“I hope this motion will be the starting point to introduce ‘Recall Election’ in this coming September Parliament session,” she said.

She also reiterated her intentions to form a Caucus on Parliamentary Reform and Multi-Party Democracy among MPs who are interested in doing so.

She added that her proposed Bill would also allow for checks and balances of the MPs by voters.

“I hope that the motion will be approved by the Speaker to be tabled and debated, and appreciate the law minister to fast track this motion as how the RUU 355 was done in 2015,” she said.

RUU 355 refers to the previous Bill to amend the Shariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965, which reached the floor of Parliament only after a federal minister proposed to elevate it over government ministers.

She added that she has written to all MPs to explain the importance and benefit of the Bill, which she said would help to ensure the fairness and integrity of elections.

“I hope this reform agenda will create political stability and good governance to guarantee the people’s welfare and future,” she said.

On Sept 1, Azalina, who is also a former law minister, proposed to introduce a law for recall elections to prevent lawmakers from hopping to other parties after they were elected.

She added that introducing the recall elections could also be a solution as voters would regain the right to decide anew if the lawmakers they elected chose to defect. — Malay Mail