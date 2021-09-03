Body of elderly man found in monsoon drain, believed to be a victim of Myvi swept by flood in Inanam

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 3): A body of a elderly man was found inside a monsoon drain near the Kolombong Cherry Club, believed to be one of the two victims from the Perodua Myvi car that was earlier swept away by water current while attempting to cross a concrete bridge at Kionsom river in Inanam.

A spokesperson from the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) however stated that they were unable to confirm if the body was from the ill-fated Myvi that was swept away by the water in the 6pm incident on Sep 3.

A search and rescue operation for the car and its occupants were still being carried out as of time of writing.

Bomba also revealed the identity of one of the Myvi’s occupants as Simon Sanga Tupe.

The second victim’s identity was still unknown.

The driver of the white Perodua Myvi had earlier attempted to cross the unbarricaded concrete bridge at 6pm after seeing several four-wheel-drive vehicles successfully cross the bridge.

The car was however swept by strong water currents that overflow onto the bridge due to continuous heavy rain since Tuesday.