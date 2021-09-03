Bukit Aman records statement from ‘Sittah Annur’, who claimed World War III would start in Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 3): The police recorded a statement from a woman known as ‘Sittah Annur’, who is associated with the spread of deviant religious teachings under a group called ‘Perjalanan Mimpi Terakhir’ or PMYT, yesterday.

According to a source, police recorded the woman’s statement at her house in Selangor.

Police also recorded statements from her husband and a few of her followers and it was also found that due to the current situation, she only had virtual contact with her followers, said the source when contacted by Bernama.

The police are still monitoring the movement.

The woman, believed to be the leader of PMYT, had recently gone viral after claiming that the Third World War would start in Sabah and that she would lead her team to find Imam Mahdi to fight the enemy.

There are claims that PMYT has 3,000 members, but according to the police, these followers are actually following the group on its social media accounts such as Facebook.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani was reported to have said that the police were closely monitoring the matter to ensure it would not cause public anxiety and that they could not carry out investigation in haste as complete information needed to be gathered from various other parties, including Islamic religious bodies. — Bernama