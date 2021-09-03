Car swept away by flood water when crossing bridge in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 3): A Perodua Myvi car was swept away by strong water current as the driver attempted to cross a flooded concrete bridge along Kionsom river at Kampung Kionsom in Inanam during the heavy rain this evening.

The incident happened around 6pm and was witnessed by a lady driver behind the Perodua Myvi.

The driver tried to cross the unfenced bridge after seeing several four-wheel-drive vehicles had made a successful crossing.

The lady driver of the camera car immediately contacted the Fire and Rescue Department.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from the Fire and Rescue Department said teams had been deployed to the location to try to locate the vehicle but were unsuccessful due to the ongoing heavy rain and strong water current at the Kionsom river.