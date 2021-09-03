Continuous rains flood many areas in Sabah



KOTA KINABALU: Many areas in the state continue to experience severe flood following continuous rains since Tuesday evening.

Among the areas badly affected are Kota Kinabalu, Penampang, Menggatal, Inanam Likas, Kolombong, and Sepanggar in the state capital, while numerous villagers were forced to evacuate their homes in Beaufort and Membakut.

Many business areas in the state capital were also affected with most roads impassable by most vehicles.

Road users from either Keningau or Tambunan were forced to look for alternative routes when one part of the Keningau-Tambunan road was badly damaged.

Meanwhile, a statement from the Malaysia Civil Defence Force (Sabah) stated that two relief centres in Beaufort and Sipitang have been activated to provide temporary shelters to some 17 families whose homes were badly affected by flood.

The Mini Mesapol community hall in Sipitang is currently housing four families, while 13 families from Beaufort are taking shelter at the Dewan DSP Mohd Dun Banir.

Among the affected villages in Beaufort were Binunuk, Balibata, Simpang Empat, Bakalau, Sungkadan, Melalugus, Batandok Lubak, Melati, Lumatai; while in Membakut the affected areas included Kampung Bambangan, Sinoko, Sindok, Baitam Ulu, Baitam Laut, and Baitam Baru.

Some 11 schools, including three in Membakut namely Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Bambangan, Sekolah Kebangsaan Sinoko and Sekolah Kebangsaan Pekan Membakut, were also badly affected by the flood while 59 roads in the districts, including Jalan Kampung Binunuk, Jalan Pekan Lama Membakut, Jalan Kampung Baitam Baru, Jalan Kampung Suasa and Jalan Kampung Kangsa were also affected.