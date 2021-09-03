Covid-19: 2,464 new cases in Sarawak, 19,378 nationwide

KUCHING (Sept 3): Sarawak recorded the second highest Covid-19 cases in the country today at 2,464, after Selangor with 3,613 cases out of 19,378 nationwide.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah on Facebook said the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak to date stood at 124,428, while nationwide 1,805,382.

In other states, Sabah recorded 2,404 new cases, Johor (2,331), Penang (1,726), Kedah (1,470), Perak (1,389), Kelantan (1,356), Kuala Lumpur (740), Pahang (559), Terengganu (532), Melaka (399), Negeri Sembilan (270), Perlis (80), Putrajaya (41), and Labuan (4).