Covid-19: Seven more deaths in Sarawak, four BID as state records 2,464 new cases

KUCHING (Sept 3): Seven more people in Sarawak succumbed to the Covid-19 infections today, with four of them brought-in-dead (BID).

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), three of BID were from Kuching and one from Tebedu.

The Tebedu BID was a 45-year-old man, who’s body was brought to Serian Hospital. He was tested positive for Covid-19 on Aug 23, and had high blood pressure and gout.

Three other BID were all men aged 81, 78 and 90 years old, who were all brought to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), and tested positive on July 31, Aug 30 and Aug 29 respectively.

The 81-year-old was tested positive for Covid-19 on July 31, and had high blood pressure, diabetes and dyslipidemia.

The 78-year-old had no comorbidities, while the 90-year-old had diabetes.

Other deaths include a 74-year-old woman from Kuching who was tested positive on August 23 and had a history of high blood pressure and diabetes; a 78-year-old man from Tatau who was tested positive on Aug 12, and had no comorbidities; and a 76-year-old man from Lubok Antu who was tested positive on Sept 2 and had high blood pressure, diabetes and dyslipidemia.

Meanwhile, some 28 per cent or 696 of 2,464 new cases in the state today were recorded in Kuching, followed by Sibu (309), Serian (229), Samarahan (168), Subis (155), Lundu (142), Bau (120), Sri Aman (112) and Bintulu (104).

This brought the state’s cumulative cases to 124,428, said SDMC.

Out of the new cases today, 99.51 per cent or 2,452 were under Category One or asymptomatic, and Category Two or mildly symptomatic.

Two cases were Category Three with lung disease, four were Category Four with lung disease and required oxygen support, and six in Category Five with lung infections and requiring ventilator support.

SDMC said 1,371 of the new cases were detected from contact tracing with 164 of them symptomatic.

Another 230 cases were detected from active clusters with 37 symptomatic, while 302 were detected during screening of symptomatic patients at health clinics.

A total of 559 new cases were detected during other screenings at health facilities with 13 of them symptomatic.

There were also two import cases of individuals returning from Indonesia, and all were asymptomatic, SDMC added.

Meanwhile, 2,918 cases have recovered and were discharged from hospitals and low-risk Covid-19 treatment and quarantine centres (PKRC) all over the state today.

SGH and Kuching PKRC had reported 1,761 recoveries and discharged today; Serian PKRC (327); Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) PKRC (241); Sibu Hospital and PKRC (162); Bintulu Hospital and PKRC (111); Kapit Hospital and PKRC (81); Sri Aman Hospital and PKRC (54); Betong PKRC (51); Miri Hospital and PKRC (43); Mukah PKRC (42); Sarikei Hospital and PKRC (38); Lawas PKRC (6); and Limbang Hospital and PKRC (3).

As of today, Sarawak recorded a recovery rate of 77.18 per cent or 96,039 individuals to date out of the cumulative 124,428 cases.

Currently, 27,632 active cases were being hospitalised in the state, where 56 were in intensive care units (ICU), and 19 required intubation.