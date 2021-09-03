Engineer rams into roadblock in Penang, detained for drunk driving

NIBONG TEBAL (Sept 3): Police arrested an engineer who was driving under the influence of alcohol, crashed into a roadblock, almost hitting six officers at Jalan Simpang Ampat, here, yesterday.

Seberang Perai Selatan district police chief Supt Lee Chong Chern said in the incident at 8.15pm, there were five policemen and a member of the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) on duty at the roadblock before a Toyota Estima, driven by a 41-year-old man, on the right lane suddenly swerved to the left lane and continued to speed.

“The driver then hit the roadblock including seven cones, eight police VC lights and police umbrellas. The driver then continued to accelerate towards Simpang Ampat,” Lee said when contacted here, today.

He said two policemen at the roadblock gave a chase on motorcycles before they managed to stop the vehicle, about 200 metres from the scene.

Lee said on inspection police found the man was intoxicated.

He said the man who worked as an engineer at a company in Bukit Mertajam, near here, admitted that he had consumed alcohol with his customers before returning to his house in Simpang Ampat. – Bernama