Flying doctor service schedule for Sept 6-15 released

KUCHING (Sept 3): The Sarawak Health Department has released the Flying Doctor Service (PDU) schedule for Sri Aman, Sarikei, Sibu, Kapit, Miri and Limbang divisions for Sept 6 to 15.

In Sarikei, the service will be available in the morning and afternoon at SRK Kota and Rh Ajai, Ulu Entaih (Sept 6); Rh Barak and SRK Jambu (Sept 7); Rh Tawie and Rh Janting (Sept 8); Rh Enggie, Kemalih (Sept 9); Rh Bugie and SRK Ju (Sept 10); and Rh Kiroh and Rh Umar (Sept 13.

In Sibu, the service (morning and afternoon) will head to Rh Gayut Nanga Arau on Sept 6; Rh Ansi and Rh Asun (Sept 7); Rh Enjah and Rh Kiroh (Sept 8); Rh Seliau and Rh Tuan (Sept 9); and Rh Engkayau, Ulu Machan and Rh Janting (Sept 10).

The PDU service will also be available at Rh Thomas, Banggai, and Rh Siba, Perdu, Ulu Spak on Sept 14; and Rh Mamut, Langgir in Lingga and Rh Munggu Sawa, Pantu on Sept 15, also in the morning and afternoon.

In Kapit, it will arrive at Rh Nuga and Rh Manila on Sept 13; Rh Liun, Ibau and Rh Messop, Ibau (Sept 14); and Rh Berangan and Rh Sari (Sept 15).

In Limbang, residents can expect the service at Sg Adang in the morning only on Sept 6; and Pa Berunut and Pa Puti in the morning and afternoon on Sept 7.

In Miri, the PDU service will head to Ba Lai Long Banga in the morning and afternoon on Sept 8; Long Sabai in the morning only on Sept 9; Tanjong Durian in the morning only on Sept 10; Long Kerong in the morning only on Sept 13; and Ba Laman and Ba Itam in the morning only on Sept 14.

For further information, contact assistant medical officer Ashley Dorithy on 082-473200 (ext 268).