GE15: Umno-PAS seat distribution 70 pct concluded – Mohamad Hasan

SEREMBAN (Sept 3): The seat distribution between Umno and PAS for the 15th General Election (GE15) is 70 per cent concluded, said Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He said it was decided through several previously held Muafakat Nasional (MN) meetings, that any party that won a seat before would remain contesting the constituency in GE15.

“Indeed, every time we met, we discussed our preparations for GE15, and at the MN level, we also have a seat distribution committee.

“Umno and PAS have met several times, and almost 70 per cent (of seat distribution) has been concluded. Just like I said, for the seats we (Umno) won, they are our seats, and for the seats that PAS won, they belong to PAS. The formula is still the same; there is no question for us to change or exit the agreed formula,” he said.

He said this to reporters after attending the opening of the First Meeting of the Fourth Term of the 14th Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly today.

Muhammad, who is also the Rantau assemblyman, said that the MN meeting will be held in the near future, after it was postponed several times due to the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Meanwhile, he also said that no issue had arisen regarding the absence of his name in the Cabinet line-up under the leadership of Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, announced recently.

He said that a minister’s responsibility while the country was facing the Covid-19 pandemic was not an easy task, and he would continue to support the current government.

“I wish them all the best; the priority now is to continue working in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic crisis and the economy. There is no time to procrastinate anymore.

“I hope that the appointed ministers can carry out their duties well. There is a lot of wisdom in this Cabinet and it is not easy to be a minister in this crisis. As the number two person in the party, I will support the government,” he said.

He was also of the view that pressure from several parties prior to this, for him to be given the opportunity to be in the Cabinet line-up, was only a suggestion from the relevant parties. – Bernama