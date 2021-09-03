Hajiji: No problem to discuss special motion

KOTA KINABALU: The State Government has no qualms in discussing issues such as the special motion to enact a new health law mooted by two opposition assemblymen if it is for the benefit of the people of Sabah.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor, however, said it was up to the State Assembly Speaker to accept the special motion.

Asked whether the State Government would be supporting the motion, Hajiji who is chairman of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) said: “We will look at what is best for Sabah. We have no problem to discuss and implement what is necessary and good for the rakyat of Sabah.”

Hajiji said this when met after launching the Skybridge here on Friday.

He was asked to comment on the special motion submitted by Kadamaian assemblyman Datuk Ewon Benedict and his Luyang counterpart, Ginger Phoong for the State Assembly to discuss the enactment of a new law on prevention and control of diseases. According to them, it would pave the way for the Sabah government to be empowered in making key decisions to support the state healthcare system amid the Covid-19 pandemic without relying heavily on the Federal government.

“This is also in line with the spirit behind Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) as equal partners in the federation of Malaysia.”

Meanwhile, Hajiji said he would be meeting with the new Health Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin who is expected to visit Sabah next Monday. Among the issues high on the agenda is congestion at hospitals due to the high number of Covid-19 patients compared to the available beds.

On the suggestion that the government consider the use of the Field Hospital, the Chief Minister said the facilities belong to the military and the State Government welcomed any assistance from them.

On the current flood situation due to heavy downpour at various districts, Hajiji said all District Disaster Management Committees headed by the respective District Officers have been activated to manage the situation.