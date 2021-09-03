Hydropower more advantageous than fossil figures, says Masing

KUCHING (Sept 3): Facts and figures have shown that generating electricity using Hydro Electric Power (HEP) has more advantages compared to using fossil fuels, said Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing.

“These facts and figures are very obvious,” the Deputy Chief Minister said in a statement yesterday.

Masing was referring to the ‘Pros and Cons of Hydropower vs Fossil Fuels’ published by Sarawak Energy.

According to the Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development, some quarters criticising HEP had very little reference to the facts.

“Therefore, (Parti Sarawak Bersatu president Dato Sri) Wong Soon Koh and his members who are very critical of our HEP are actually saying it just for political mileage with very little reference to the facts,” he said in response to Wong’s statement on the recent Baleh logjam.

According to Masing, who is Baleh assemblyman, HEP produces clean and sustainable energy, while fossil fuels are highly polluting and can only be relied on for a limited time.

“Fossil fuels are finite resources of this world,” he added.