Khairy: Setting of Covid-19 self-test kit ceiling price takes into account people’s needs

PUTRAJAYA (Sept 3): The decision to set the maximum retail price of Covid -19 self-test kits effective Sunday is made after taking into account the people’s needs, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said postponing the ceiling price enforcement to enable suppliers to sell their ready stock would affect the people.

“We have to strike a balance between suppliers and the people. If we want to wait for another month, the people will be affected, as they will have to pay a high price for another month,” he told reporters in a special interview at the Ministry of Health (MOH) here today.

He was commenting on the request from the Malaysian Pharmaceutical Society (MPS) for the enforcement of the maximum retail price of the Covid-19 rapid antigen self-test kits, which will take effect this Sunday, to be extended.

According to MPS, the enforcement, which was described as a sudden decision, would make it difficult for pharmacies to clear their existing stock at current prices.

Yesterday, the government announced that the retail ceiling price for the Covid-19 rapid antigen self-test kits has been set at RM19.90 per set, effective September 5.

The wholesale ceiling price for the tests kits has also been set at RM16 per set.

On reports about dozens of remains of foreigners who died of Covid-19 at several government hospitals and have yet to be claimed by their respective embassies, Khairy said the MOH would work with the embassies involved to facilitate the burial process.

“We will try to contact the next of kin and work on the process of sending the bodies or we will bury them here. We are cooperating with the embassies on this matter,” he said. — Bernama