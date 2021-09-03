Khairy to discuss with Education Ministry on making vaccination compulsory for teachers

PUTRAJAYA (Sept 3): A discussion on the vaccination mandate for teachers will be held with Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said the mandate on whether to make vaccination compulsory for teachers has its own legal implications.

“I have to discuss with the Education Ministry (MOE). There are legal implications so we have to discuss with MOE minister later on the sectoral mandate and whether it can be made compulsory,” he said in a special interview at his ministry here today.

Earlier, Radzi said MOE has decided that teachers who refuse to be vaccinated would not be allowed to interact with students face-to-face when schools reopen on Oct 3 to ensure that the school ecosystem is safe for students.

He said there are 2,500 teachers who have not been vaccinated and that 96.7 per cent have received at least one shot while 85.26 per cent have completed both shots. – Bernama