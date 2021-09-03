KK’s Skybridge opening to public Sept 9

KOTA KINABALU: The RM31.5 million Skybridge is finally completed and will be opened to the public on Sept 9 following intervention by the GRS State Government

under the stewardship of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

During the previous state government’s administration, the project was abandoned indefinitely after works stopped in 2018 following the insolvency of its developer.

However, earlier this year Hajiji visited the site and immediately announced a RM4.7 million allocation from the State Government to complete the project.

He had also instructed that it be completed as soon as possible for the convenience and safety of the public.

Officiating at the opening ceremony of the 400-metre pedestrian bridge that links Oceanus, Api-Api Centre, and Asia City on Friday, Hajiji said the completion of the

project showed that the GRS government is a proactive and caring government.

“It will benefit the public, in terms of convenience and also safety since there have been a few accidents reported (involving pedestrians crossing the road between Centre Point and Asia City),” he said.

Kiosks are also available inside the air-conditioned section of the Skybridge.

Accompanying him were Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister Datuk Abidin Madingkir, nominated assemblyman Datuk Yong Teck Lee and Mayor Noorliza Alip. The project was funded by the Prime Minister’s Department Public Private Partnership Unit (UKAS) through a Facilitation Fund Agreement between the

Government of Malaysia, Malaysia Development Bank, and Sunsea Development Sdn Bhd on Feb 9, 2017.

Under the agreement, the Malaysian Government has the right to terminate the Facilitation Fund should the developer become insolvent. Construction of the pedestrian linkages and upgrading works of the surrounding infrastructures began on April 1, 2017, and were scheduled for completion within six months (Sept 30, 2017) but later extended to April 30, 2018.

Sunsea Development Sdn Bhd was given the winding-up order on April 18, 2018. With 90 per cent of the project already completed, the contractor, Petrofiq Sdn Bhd, halted works citing it did not receive payment.