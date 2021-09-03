Loitering at public placed after 10pm bulk of SOP compounds issued by Sarawak police since yesterday – SDMC

KUCHING (Sept 3): The Sarawak police have issued compounds to 23 offenders since yesterday for loitering and gathering at public places past 10pm, violating the southern zone standard operating procedures (SOP).

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said this was the most number of SOP offences recorded by the police since yesterday, followed by not scanning MySejahtera/writing personal information before entering premises (12), not wearing face mask (4), and leaving quarantined areas without permission (2).

In Kuching, the police issued 34 SOP violation compounds, Sibu (5) and Belaga (2).

To date, the police have issued 10,476 SOP compounds since the Movement Control Order was implemented on March 18, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 zones in the state remained unchanged red zone districts remained at 31, orange zones three, yellow zones five and green zone one.

The red zone districts were Bukit Mabong, Limbang, Meradong, Beluru, Sarikei, Lubok Antu, Kapit, Pakan, Kanowit, Song, Belaga, Pusa, Betong, Tebedu, Dalat, Selangau, Sri Aman, Asajaya, Subis, Mukah, Simunjan, Tatau, Lundu, Saratok, Bau, Samarahan, Serian, Kuching, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu which recorded a total of 29,398 local cases to date.

The orange zone districts were Lawas, Marudi and Sebauh which recorded a total of 110 cases to date, while the yellow zone districts were Kabong, Matu, Daro, Telang Usan and Julau with a total of 51 cases to date.

Tanjung Manis remained as the state’s sole green zone.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.