Mosti: Special attention given to seven states with below 55 pct vaccination rate for walk-in Covid-19 jab

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 3): The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) today released the conditions for walk-in vaccinations at selected vaccination centres (PPVs) in 11 states.

Its minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) has reached several decisions on the matter, adding that the conditions will be updated periodically.

“First of all, I have suggested that special attention be given to seven states, namely Sabah, Kelantan, Kedah, Johor, Perak, Terengganu and Pahang; which have a vaccination rate of less than 55 per cent.

“Through a whole of government approach, CITF will emphasise an increase in the number of outreach programmes in the states with the cooperation of various parties, including the Malaysian Armed Forces, to use relevant assets in ensuring Covid-19 vaccines can be given to residents living far inland,” he said.

In Sabah, Dr Adham said walk-in vaccination will be allowed for all individuals above the age of 18 — although it is important to note that the Sabah state government had already allowed walk-in vaccinations for all “qualified” Malaysians and non-Malaysians at all of the state’s PPVs since August 11.

In Terengganu, starting September 5, Dr Adham said walk-in vaccinations will be allowed at all public and integrational (consisting of both public and private entities) PPVs, for residents of the state who are aged 18 and above.

For Kelantan, several sets of rules were expounded.

Firstly, Dr Adham said walk-in vaccinations in Sarawak are allowed for individuals aged 40 and above, individuals with comorbidities, and pregnant as well as breastfeeding mothers; via appointments made through the phone numbers 09-7743099 and 09-7742099.

He said that at the Pasir Puteh and Jeli districts, all senior citizens and people with disabilities (OKU) can walk in at public PPVs.

“At Tumpat, (walk-in vaccinations) are allowed for senior citizens, individuals with comorbidities and pregnant mothers.

“Walk-ins for individuals aged 18 years and above have started at the Guchil PPV, Manik Urai and Dabong PPV, Pahi Health Clinic, UITM Machang hall as well as the Machang Perpaduan hall,” he added.

For Pahang, it was announced that walk-ins have been targeted to the residents of four districts, namely Bera (beginning September 4), as well as in Bentong, Lipis and Cameron Highlands (beginning September 6).

In Perak, walk-ins will be allowed in all public PPVs for those aged 50 and above or for OKU. Meanwhile, pregnant mothers here and people with comorbidities — including diabetes — will need to make appointments.

In Perlis, walk-in vaccinations are allowed in the Kubang Gajah PPV, Kangar from September 1, on Mondays through to Fridays, between 8.30am and 3pm; for all categories of Malaysians and non-Malaysians.

For Johor, walk-in vaccinations are allowed for selected PPVs depending on the respective district authorities.

For Sarawak, residents who want walk-in vaccinations must refer to the “latest information” at nearby PPVs, while it was also noted that walk-in vaccinations for those taking their first dose will end on September 6.

In Kedah, walk-in vaccinations will be allowed for individuals aged 40 and above in the districts of Kuala Muda, Yan, Padang Terap and Bandar Baharu.

Furthermore, Malaysians aged 18 and above will be allowed to walk-in at the Kota Star and Langkawi districts.

Non-Malaysians who are aged 18 and above are only allowed to walk-in at Langkawi.

In Penang, walk-ins are allowed for all senior citizens (specified here as those aged 60 and above).

In Melaka, walk-ins are allowed for individuals aged 50 and above and OKU at public PPVs. For those aged 18 and above here, walk-ins will begin on September 3 at the Hang Jebat stadium and Jasin stadium mega PPVs.

During the CITF meeting today which he co-chaired with Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, Adham said he also suggested that 10 per cent of all vaccines distributed to each state should go to industrial PPVs.

“For the record, among the vaccination strategies that have been agreed upon by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is to speed up vaccination in the states on the East Coast and Johor to avoid any problems during monsoon season, ensure adequate vaccine procurement to be given to industrial PPVs… and Sabah is advised to prioritise vaccination for citizens and those in the various industries,” he said. – MalayMail