Muhammad Ziyad’s coach: I am responsible for disqualification

SEPANG (Sept 3): National shot put coach Mohd Faizol Harun has taken full responsibility for the disqualification of Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

Mohd Faizol said that as the athlete’s coach, he was the one closest to Muhammad Ziyad during the Games.

“To all parties looking for who is guilty in this matter, I, as Ziyad’s coach and the one closest to him, am responsible for what happened.

“Don’t point fingers at others,” he told a media conference upon returning with the national contingent at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here today.

He also denied there was any sabotage involved, adding instead that it was a technical mistake while insisting that he and Muhammad Ziyad arrived on time at the call room.

On Aug 31, Muhammad Ziyad, 31, was denied the gold medal in the men’s shot put F20 (intellectual impairment) category at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo despite throwing a distance of 17.94 metres (m), which was a new world record.

He was, however, classified as Did Not Start (DNS) following a protest by the Ukraine team, who claimed that Muhammad Ziyad was late to enter the call room.

Ukraine’s Maksym Koval was announced as the gold medalist with a throw of 17.34m, breaking Muhammad Ziyad’s world record of 17.29m that he had set at the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships in London.

However, Mohd Faizol said he had no proof to show that Muhammad Ziyad arrived at the call room on time since no one is allowed to take video recordings or photographs there.

“We reached on time and the Ukraine coach was still there. I don’t know why he was there. Actually, like me, I sent Ziyad there and then I went into the competition venue because I knew he had arrived at the call room and was safe,” he explained.

Relating the chronology of events that transpired that day, Mohd Faizol said they arrived at the warm-up area near the Olympic Stadium at 4.15pm before Muhammad Ziyad began his warm-up routine from 4.45pm until 5.30pm.

After that, they spent 15 minutes to get Muhammad Ziyad ready, including giving his charge a massage after he complained of stiff muscles before they both walked towards the venue at exactly 5.45pm.

“We had done our calculation that from the warm-up track to the nearest call room would take about eight to 10 minutes by walking at a normal pace. If we walked faster, maybe in five to six minutes. So, we walked there casually.

“In front of us was a Greek athlete, who was about four to five metres ahead. When we arrived, he (the Greek athlete) was allowed to enter, but we were stopped. When I saw the time it was 5.55pm. Actually, we can still go in,” he said.

He claimed that the assistant judge ignored their repeated pleas to allow Muhammad Ziyad into the call room, although at the same time the official managed the entry of the high jump athletes, before finally telling him and Muhammad Ziyad that they were late while pointing to his watch, which showed exactly 5.56pm.

However, he said Muhammad Ziyad was finally allowed to enter after a discussion between the chief judge and a Ukraine coach.

“After that I went into the stadium and Ziyad competed. After his third throw, I was told by an official that Ziyad (had been classified as) DNS (Did Not Start). If we had known earlier, I surely would not have let Ziyad compete,” he said. – Bernama