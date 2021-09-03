New operation capacity for private, public sectors

KOTA KINABALU: Essential and non-essential services under construction, manufacturing, mining and quarrying sectors in Sabah are allowed to operate with full capacity.

However, vaccination rate must be between 80-100 percent, as stated in the latest standard operating procedures (SOP) released by the National Security Council on Friday.

Meanwhile, companies with 60-70 per cent vaccination will only allowed to operate with 80 per cent capacity.

For those in the government services, 30 per cent of civil servants from each state government department will work in their respective offices, while the other 70 per cent will work from home according to the rotation schedule provided.

As for federal government organisations, 60 per cent will work in the office, while the other 40 per cent will work from home.

Private sectors will be allowed to operate with 80 per cent capacity, while the remaining 20 per cent will work from home.

Inter-district travel ban will still be enforced in Sabah.

However, travelling between Kota Kinabalu, Putatan and Penampang is permitted as they are considered one district.

The updated SOP also said that inter-district travel is only allowed for emergency (medical and death), work (government and private), Covid-19 vaccination appointments and essential services.

Movements for disaster and death cases need the police’s permission, it said.

For the inter-state travel, the state government is allowing Sabahan spouses, permanent residents, essential services with immigration passes, civil servants working in Sabah, official business, emergency or hospital reviews from Sarawak and transporters with related supporting documents.

Police will be responsible in implementing the movement controls with the help of the military, ESSCom, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Civil Defence Force and Rela.