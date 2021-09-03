No congestion at new Mile 7 Covid-19 testing centre, Rela seen managing crowd, traffic movements

KUCHING (Sept 3): A visit to the new Covid-19 testing centre set up at the Mile 7 Basketball Court in Kota Sentosa here this morning found there was no traffic congestion as predicted by some quarters.

The Borneo Post arrived at the centre around 10.30am and left an hour later.

During that period, some vehicles could be seen parked by the roadside but there was no traffic congestion.

Although The Borneo Post was not allowed to enter the testing centre, some individuals could be seen queuing outside the building.

Chairs were lined up outside to serve as a holding area for those waiting for their name to be called.

It was unclear how many people were inside the hall at the time of the visit.

People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) personnel could also be seen either directing traffic or managing the crowd.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) began using the Mile 7 Basketball Court as a Covid-19 testing centre today to disperse the crowd and address traffic congestion in the vicinity of the Kuching South City Council’s Dewan Masyarakat, which has served as a Covid-19 One Stop Centre since May.

The State Health Department has also relocated the Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) to Stadium Perpaduan in Petra Jaya.

In a statement last night, Kota Sentosa assemblyman Chong Chieng Jen had said it was “unwise” for SDMC to turn the Mile 7 Basketball Court into a Covid-19 testing centre as traffic in the area is already a “nightmare”.