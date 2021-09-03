‘Op Pusher’ nets drugs worth RM1.07 mln, 39 suspects

KUCHING (Sept 3): Drugs worth RM1.07 million have been seized by the district police here from 13 separate raids that were conducted between August 1 and 31.

The raids also resulted in the arrest of 37 male suspects aged between 18 and 56 years and two female suspects aged 24 and 34 years.

“This operation named ‘Op Pusher’ is the first to be conducted in Kuching during the Covid-19 pandemic period,” said district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement yesterday.

He added that the seized drugs comprised 17,887 ecstasy pills and 151 erimin 5 pills weighing a total of 7.1kg.

Also seized during the raids were two vehicles estimated to be worth around RM90,000.

A total of 43 investigation papers have been opened under Section 39B, Section 39A, Section 12(2), Section 15(1) and Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“Investigations and charging all of the suspects in court are currently ongoing,” said Ahsmon.

He also revealed that eight out of the 39 suspects have past criminal records.

Members of the public who have any information on drug related activities are urged to contact the police at 082-332522.