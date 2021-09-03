PM calls on Malaysian Family to get vaccinated to achieve herd immunity

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 3): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today called on the entire Malaysian Family to register for vaccination, if they have yet to do so, to enable the country to safely achieve herd immunity against Covid-19.

On his Facebook post today, Ismail Sabri said to achieve herd immunity, those who have yet to register for vaccination should do so as soon as possible.

“It’s great to see those who were fully vaccinated dining in at restaurants and spending time outside. For those who have yet to be fully vaccinated, Insya-Allah your time will come soon.

“To all members of the Malaysian Family who have not registered for the vaccine, I call on you to do so as soon as possible. We all miss living a normal life. So, let’s all play our roles to move into the herd immunity phase!” he said.

Malaysia aims to achieve herd immunity by end of this year. – Bernama