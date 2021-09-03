Reopening of cinemas brought to NSC attention – Annuar Musa

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 3): The issue of cinemas not being allowed to operate has been brought to the attention of the National Security Council (NSC), said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

Citing a Golden Screen Cinemas tweet @GSCinemas requesting the public to propose to Annuar for cinemas to operate again, he said the government was set to announce something related to the industry soon.

“Yes, I am aware of the situation faced by cinemas in Malaysia and I have brought up the issue with NSC together with other issues related to the creative industry. InsyaAllah, the government will announce something soon,” he said in an earlier tweet.

The GSC tweet asking the public to suggest for cinemas to operate again was a follow-up to Annuar’s initiative for the public to voice their suggestions on how to improve the ministry on his Twitter account.

The Malaysian Association of Film Exhibitors (MAFE) had, on Wednesday (Sept 1), asked the government to consider allowing cinemas to operate again and be opened to those who have completed their Covid-19 vaccination.

MAFE, through a statement, said that operators were now incurring losses of more than RM600 million after cinemas were closed more than a year ago in March 2020, affecting over 20,000 workers in the industry. – Bernama