Sabah: 665 children infected with Covid-19

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 2,404 new Covid-19 cases on Sept 3, including 27 children below one year old.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun in his statement said 665 children aged between 0-17 years old were infected with the virus.

A total of 183 were children aged 1-5 years old, while 455 aged 6-17.

“From the total of 2,404, more than half (1371) were detected from backlog samples, 983 (40.9%) were obtained from samples 2-3 days ago, 127 (5.3%) samples from 4-5 days ago and 261 (10.9%) were from more than five days ago.

“Close contact screening was still the main contributor to the cases with 1393 (57.9%), symptomatic screenings 755 cases (31.4%) and 65 from existing clusters,” he said.

Masidi added 1,546 patients are under Category 2,719 from Category 1, 14 from Category 3, seven from Category 4 and 11 in Category 5.

About 107 cases are still under investigation.

While 41% of the adult population in Sabah has been fully vaccinated, the target to achieve heard immunity is getting there as 60.5% already received single dose as of Sept 2.