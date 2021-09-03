Sabah: SOP for death at home

KOTA KINABALU: Death at home must be reported to the police or health office immediately for Covid-19 screening.

If found positive, the funeral will be following the guidelines set by the Ministry of Health and relevant authorities, according to the latest standard operating procedure (SOP) by the National Security Council on September 3.

Meanwhile, death management and last respects for non-Muslims are allowed in their residence not exceeding three days from the funeral.

However, it is depending on the specific SOPs from the state authority.