Sarawak Energy introduces appointment system at Customer Service Centre in Saradise

KUCHING (Sept 3): Sarawak Energy is introducing the Sarawak Energy Appointment System (SEAS) on October 1, 2021 at its Customer Service counter at Saradise to enhance and improve customer service.

In a press statement, Sarawak Energy said customers planning to visit the customer service counter at Saradise can make an appointment in the system from Sept 1, 2021, by selecting their preferred date and time.

Walk-ins will no longer be accepted at Saradise customer service counter from October 1 onwards except on matters requiring urgent attention.

To access the appointment system, customers may visit the Sarawak Energy website at https://www.sarawakenergy.com/customers and select ‘SEAS’ or scan the QR code provided.

Once the appointment is successfully made, customers will need to arrive at the counter 15 minutes before the appointment time.

General manager for Sarawak Energy’s retail department, Ng Shou Fui, said that the introduction of this system will greatly benefit customers, as well as to prevent the further spread of Covid-19.

For a start, he said Sarawak Energy is implementing this system at their customer service counter in Saradise.

“By using SEAS as our appointment booking platform, we will see better scheduling and traffic management in our customer service counters for an enhanced customer service experience.

“In doing so, customers no longer have to wait for a long time before being attended to by our customer service personnel.

“Eventually, we are targeting the implementation of SEAS at all our customer service counters throughout Sarawak by 2022,” said Ng.

The power utility company also announced that only customers and contractors who have completed two doses of Covid-19 vaccinations are allowed to enter any of Sarawak Energy’s customer service counters throughout Sarawak.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Energy continues to encourage customers to perform transactions through online services at Sarawak Energy’s mobile app ‘SEB cares’ for bill payments and enquiries. Payments can also be made via other platforms such as online banking, JomPay as well as e-wallets like Sarawak Pay and Boost.

For more information, contact Sarawak Energy’s Customer Care Centre at 1300-88-3111 or e-mail

[email protected] Alternatively, customers can also get in touch through ‘SEB cares’, which can be downloaded via Google Play Store and Apple App Store.