Single mum from Serian released on good behaviour bond after pleading guilty to prostitution

KUCHING (Sept 3): The Magistrates’ Court here today released a 51-year-old single mother on a two-year good behaviour bond after she was convicted of offering sexual services for the purpose of prostitution in 2019.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali also imposed bail of RM5,000 (undeposited) with one local surety after Terina Kunyan from Serian changed her plea to guilty.

She was charged under Section 372B of the Penal Code, which provides for up to one year in prison, or a fine, or both, if convicted.

According to the charge, she sought clients for the purpose of prostitution at a premises in Jalan Sekama here around 9pm on Nov 15, 2019.

Based on the facts of the case, police who conducted a raid on the premises found her with a ‘customer’, who was actually an undercover cop.

Police investigations also found that she had solicited RM50 for her services.

Among the items seized were used condoms and cash, which later served as evidence during the court proceedings.

Before being sentenced, Terina appealed for a lenient sentence as she is a single mother with three children.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case while the accused was unrepresented by counsel.