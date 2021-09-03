Southern zone SOP extended further until Sept 19 – SDMC

KUCHING (Sept 3): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has decided to extend the tightened Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the state’s southern zone until September 19 (11.59pm) with dine-in still not allowed, among others.

In its daily Covid-19 update, the committee said however eateries offering take-out services would be able to operate from 5am until 10pm daily.

Operating hours for other businesses in the southern zone however still remain from 5am till 8pm daily, SDMC said.

This time, individuals or groups are not allowed to be in public areas after 12am without reasonable excuse.

The SOP covers eight districts in the southern zone, namely Kuching, Bau, Lundu, Samarahan, Asajaya, Simunjan, Serian and Tebedu.

The southern zone SOP started on Aug 22 and was supposed to end on August 29. However it was extended for another week, and this extension was supposed to end on September 5.