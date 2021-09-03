Storage huts in front of longhouse collapse in landslip

KAPIT (Sept 3): A landslip in front of Rumah Bansa in Sungai Gaat, Baleh on Tuesday saw the collapse of several wooden huts used by the residents to store their generator sets and outboard engines.

Bukit Mabong district officer Douglas Pungga, who was alerted of the incident by the longhouse headman, led a team to the remote 32-door longhouse, which is only accessible by river, to inspect the extent of the damage.

With him were political secretary to the chief minister Nicholas Kudi Jantai, Councillor Anyi Kumbong, personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), Civil Defence Force (APM) and Welfare Department, and others.

They also brought with them food aid for the affected residents.

As of yesterday, the team was still at the longhouse collecting the necessary information.