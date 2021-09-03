Thava Sagayam case: Justice will be served – PM Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 3): Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today stressed that no one is above the law and justice will be served in the case of the security guard who died last Friday after being bedridden for a long time following an assault by a tenant at a condominium in Ipoh.

“I’m saddened and shocked with the tragedy that befell the family of S. Thava Sagayam,” the Prime Minister said in reply to Ipoh Barat MP Kulasegaran’s tweet today.

Kulasegaran, in his tweet, expressed gratitude to Ismail Sabri for spending his time yesterday to contact and pay his respects to Thava Sagayam’s family.

The 64-year-old security guard breathed his last at his house last Friday.

It was reported that the man has sustained injuries after being assaulted by the suspect who was dissatisfied with the victim for stopping his son from using the condominium’s swimming pool, which was closed to the public, on Dec 29 last year.

Police had reclassified the case on the day the victim died under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, and the suspect could face a death penalty if found guilty.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri also thanked Kulasegaran for his concern over the case. – Bernama