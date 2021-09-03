Three new Covid-19 clusters detected in Sarawak, says SDMC

KUCHING (Sept 3): The Sarawak Health Department has declared three new Covid-19 clusters in the state, including a workplace cluster involving a maritime skills training centre in Sibu.

In its daily Covid-19 update, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said two of them were workplace clusters namely the Sawit Gelasah Cluster in Subis and the Jalan Masuri Cluster in Sibu.

The other was a community cluster dubbed the Nanga Tapih Cluster involving a longhouse in Betong.

The Sawit Gelasah Cluster involved an oil palm plantation that has been under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) at Jalan Miri-Bintulu, Batu Niah.

The saw 27 Covid-19 cases out of 93 screened, while seven more were still waiting for their lab test results.

Meanwhile, the Jalan Masuri Cluster involved several teaching staff and students at the maritime skills training centre located at Jalan Masuri in Sibu.

A total of 24 individuals were infected from the cluster out of 36 screened, where 12 were reported today.

As for the Nanga Tapih Cluster, it involved the residents at a longhouse in Nanga Tapih in Layar.

SDMC said 76 individuals were tested positive for Covid-19 from that cluster out of 101 screened, with three still waiting for their lab test results.

Meanwhile, SDMC announced the end of the Bedup Longgo Cluster in Serian and Jalan Merbau Cluster in Kuching after no cases were reported from them in the last 28 days.

SDMC said that the state currently has 138 active clusters, where 17 reported 230 new cases today. These included three of the new clusters.

Other clusters that recorded addition in positive cases for the day were Belingai Cluster with 127 cases, Kampung Bunga (28), Kampung Panggil (14), Bungey 2 (9), Lubuk Bukut (7), Jero Gelasah (5), KM20 Jalan Betong (4), Kampung Simpok (4), Ladang Hijau 01 (3), Ladang Hijau 01 (3), Bandar Baru Mukah (2), Tembok Sri Aman 2 (1), Mas Sawai (1), and Duras (1).