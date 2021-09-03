Thunderstorms, heavy rain expected throughout inter-monsoon season – MetMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 3): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has forecast frequent thunderstorms and heavy rains nationwide in the afternoons and late evenings during the inter-monsoon period starting from the end of September until the middle or end of October.

MetMalaysia director-general Muhammad Helmi Abdullah said this is due to the unstable atmosphere, which increases convective activity and will bring more rain, especially in the west coast states of the Peninsula, as well as the west of Sarawak and Sabah in the afternoons and late evenings.

“The expected total rainfall in the east coast states during the monsoon transition phase in October is between 200 and 400 milimetres (mm),” he told Bernama.

MetMalaysia also expects four to six episodes of heavy rains to occur during the northeast monsoon season from early November till March next year.

Muhammad Helmi said that throughout the northeast monsoon season, the east coast states are expected to receive slightly above average rainfall in November and December while other states are expected to receive average rainfall.

According to him, the monsoon season is expected to bring more rain to Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang in November and December, while Johor, Sabah and Sarawak will experience more rainfall from December to January next year.

“In November, the estimated total rainfall is expected to exceed 600 mm in Kelantan and Terengganu, while for Pahang it will be between 200 mm and 400 mm.

“In December, Kelantan and Terengganu are expected to receive more than 600 mm of rain, while Pahang is expected to receive between 300mm and 600 mm,” he added.

Muhammad Helmi also advised residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas to be on the alert during downpours and to always obtain the latest weather forecast information through the MetMalaysia website and social media channels, or via its hotline 1-300-22-1638 as well as the myCuaca app.

“The public is also advised to keep their vital documents in a safe and accessible place and be ready to evacuate to relief shelters if necessary,” he said. – Bernama