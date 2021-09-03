Vaccination centres in Sandakan deserted

SANDAKAN: Residents in Sandakan district have been asked to show up at vaccination centres (PPVs) to receive their Covid-19 vaccine shots or walk-in to ensure that the districts and Sabah achieve herd immunity fast.

A survey of six PPVs in the district today found that the centres had prepared to provide 6,012 doses of the vaccine injections but the centres were deserted due to lack of response from recipients including from foreigners. Some PPVs only recorded fewer than 100 vaccine recipients.

Sandakan health officer Dr Johari Awang Besar said Sandakan residents, including foreigners who did not have documents, did not have to worry about getting the vaccine and he would ensure that everyone present received the vaccine.

In this regard, he asked all parties not to spread fake news or wild allegations about the vaccination.

He said the (adverse) news could affect the immunisation programme currently being undertaken in the state.