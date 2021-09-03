Wei Lun, Muhammad Ziyad return home to shouts of ‘Demi Malaysia’

SEPANG (Sept 3): Tokyo Paralympics boccia silver medallist Chew Wei Lun and national shot putter Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli arrived home today to shouts of “Demi Malaysia”.

They were welcomed home by Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu and his two predecessors, Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican and Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Wei Lun, who won silver in the mixed individual BC1 (physical impairment) category, Muhammad Ziyad and swimmer Muhammad Nur Syaiful Zulkafli were among the eight-man Malaysian contingent who were on board the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH0071 that touched down at KLIA at 5.09pm.

Muhammad Nur Syaiful had competed in the men’s 100m breaststroke (SB4) and 200 freestyle (S5) at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Wei Lun, of Johor, created history by becoming the first Malaysian to win a boccia medal at the Paralympics when he lost 4-2 to defending champion David Smith of Great Britain in the final at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre on Wednesday (Sept 1).

The Malaysian contingent then boarded a bus to be taken to a location to undergo the 14-day compulsory quarantine.

Earlier, powerlifters Bonnie Bunyau Gustin and Jong Yee Khie, who each won a gold and a silver respectively, returned home on Aug 31 after completing their events at the Tokyo Paralympics. – Bernama