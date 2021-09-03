Woman arrested at Batu Kawah coffee shop for selling online gambling top-ups

KUCHING (Sept 3): Police arrested a woman during a raid on a coffee shop in Batu Kawah yesterday, after she was allegedly found to be selling online gambling top-ups.

Padawan police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said based on surveillance, a police team raided the premises around 5.45pm.

“During the arrest, police also seized the suspect’s handphone and RM200 in cash,” Aidil said in a statement today.

It is believed that the seized cash was from transactions that the suspect received from customers.

The 29-year-old from Kampung Haji Baki is being investigated under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

If convicted, she could face a maximum fine of RM50,000 and three years in prison.