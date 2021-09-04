Abdul Latif’s achievement proves M’sia can produce world class athletes – King, Queen

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 4): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah said tonight that long-jumper Abdul Latif Romly’s outstanding achievement at the Tokyo Paralympics proved that Malaysia was capable of producing world standard athletes and individuals.

In a post shared on Istana Negara’s official Facebook account, Their Majesties said it also proved that with commitment, great fighting spirit and hard work, Malaysians are able to compete and succeed on the world stage.

Their Majesties congratulated Abdul Latif for contributing Malaysia’s third gold medal in the Paralympics via the men’s T20 (intellectual impairment) category earlier today.

“Their Majesties are also delighted and proud of his success that has brought glory to the country on the world stage.

“Their Majesties have expressed the hope that Abdul Latif’s success will also be a source of inspiration to all Malaysians, especially athletes, to work hard and strive to achieve success in their respective fields domestically and also on the international stage,” the Facebook post read.

In addition, the King and Queen also wished him well and prayed that he will continue to be blessed with continued success and glory in future competitions.

Abdul Latif, who hails from Perlis and who also won gold at the 2016 Rio edition, was in a class of his own to confirm Malaysia’s third gold medal with his very first jump – leaping to a distance of 7.26m.

Earlier today, national shuttler Cheah Liek Hou created history by becoming the first player to win gold in the men’s singles SU5 (physical impairment) category after badminton made its debut in the Tokyo Paralympics. – Bernama