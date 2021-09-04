Almost half of new Covid-19 cases reported today unvaccinated – Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 4): A total of 44.8 per cent or 8,544 cases from 19,057 new Covid-19 infections reported today have no history of Covid-19 vaccination.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement that 4,393 cases or 23.1 per cent from today’s reported cases were individuals who received at least one vaccination shot or have not passed 14 days from their second shot.

“A total of 6,120 cases or 32.1 per cent of today’s Covid-19 positive cases have completed vaccination history and the majority of them are in category one, with no symptoms, or category two, with light symptoms,” he said.

Also, Dr Noor Hisham said 362 deaths were reported, 304 Malaysians and 58 foreigners. There were 104 brought-in-dead cases, the highest daily number since the pandemic began.

Active Covid-19 cases now stand at 256,302, with 1,369 cases requiring treatment in intensive care units. Out of those, 978 cases were Covid-19 positive cases while 391 more are suspected cases or under investigation.

Cases that require respiratory support stands at 764 cases, 460 of them confirmed while the remaining 304 are suspected cases or being investigated.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, the national infectivity rate or Rt today is 0.96. Sarawak recorded the highest Rt value with 1.14, and Kuala Lumpur registered the lowest, at 0.79.

Sixteen new clusters were reported today, compared to 34 clusters on Friday, 12 of them being workplace clusters, three in the community and one education cluster. – Bernama