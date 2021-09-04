Almost half of today’s 23 new EMCO localities in Sarawak located in Bintulu – SDMC

KUCHING (Sept 4): Nearly half of today’s 23 localities in the state placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) are in Bintulu, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

A total of 11 localities in Bintulu, including several rented rooms, were placed under EMCO, including Rh Tukau Anak Gurutak, Jalan Bintulu-Tatau; Shophouse Seberkas Jaya; rented rooms above Chen Jia Tai Chi Association, Tg Batu; and rented rooms above CC Voon Money Lender from Sept 2 to 15.

The other seven localities – rented rooms above Tocco Gallery, Kemena Commercial Centre (Lot 943 & 944); Rh Joshua Manit Anak Buyu, KM38 Jalan Bintulu-Tatau; Rh Jakud Anak Jinggut, KM 44 Jalan Bintulu-Miri; workers’ quarters of Wang Lift Transport Sdn Bhd, Batu 6, Jalan Bintulu-Miri; second floor rented rooms above Zenq Desserts; rented rooms above Can Lead Money Lender; and rented rooms below Lengkap Inn – were placed under EMCO from Sept 3 to 16.

Elsewhere, four localities placed under EMCO from Sept 3 to 16 include Uma Kulit, Sg Asap (Blok A) and Uma Bakah, Sg Asap (Blok Q dan Blok M) both in Belaga; Rh Menjat Muping, Semawa Ili, Pantu, Sri Aman; and Rh Retie, Kampung Empadi, Undop Sri Aman.

In Pakan, two longhouses namely Rh Matu, Batu 3 and Rh Guntor, Sg Kepayang have been paced under EMCO from Sept 3 to 19.

Four localities placed under EMCO from Sept 4 to 17 were Rh Robert Lingga, Bulo in Lubok Antu; Kampung Tengah, Beladin in Pusa; Kampung Tengah, Beladin in Pusa; and Rh Ujeh, Sg Atap, Ulu Strass, Bintangor in Meradong.

The remaining two localities to be placed under EMCO from Sept 5 to 18 would be Rh Veriland Gogon, Engkranji and Rh Kechendai, Kabok, Spak both in Betong.

Meanwhile, SDMC announced the extension of EMCO for two localities in Subis from Sept 5 to 11. They are Rh Aron Anak Libang, Sungai Sebatuk, Skim Rancangan Sepupok in Niah; and Saremas 1 Estate, Sawai Land District, 115KM, Jalan Miri-Bintulu.

Both of them were previously placed under EMCO from Aug 21 to Sept 4.

Meanwhile, the committee announced the end of the EMCO for five localities.

They are Rh Berayun, Sg Nansang Tugong in Pakan; Rh Aron ak Libang, Sungai Sebatuk, Skim Rancangan Sepupok, Niah in Subis; rented rooms next to BB Machinery Sdn Bhd in Bintulu; rented rooms above Watson Medan Jaya in Bintulu; and Rh Belayong Anak Buang, KM22 Jalan Bintulu-Tatau in Bintulu.