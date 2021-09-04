Body found after car retrieved from river

KOTA KINABALU: Rescuers have retrieved the Myvi car from Kionsom River in Inanam after it was swept away by strong river currents on Friday evening.

The vehicle was found about 200 metres from where it was swept into the river around 7.20am today.

The body of one of the two persons in the car was found in the driver’s seat after it was pulled out of the river around 11am.

Simon Sanga Tupe, 68, and Juning, 30, were reportedly in the car when the incident happened.

On Friday night, the body of an elderly man was found inside a monsoon drain near the Kolombong Cherry Club, not far from the scene of the incident.

However, authorities could not confirm whether he was one of the two persons in the car.

The Myvi was earlier swept away by water current while attempting to cross a concrete bridge at Kionsom River.

Water had overflown onto the bridge due to continuous heavy rain since Tuesday.