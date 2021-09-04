Covid-19: 55 deaths, the highest in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah witnessed the highest ever Covid-19 fatalities in a single day, with 55 deaths reported on September 4.

Thirty-six of the dead were Malaysians.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in his statement said 26 victims were brought in dead.

Meanwhile, State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the deaths were in Tuaran (12), Kota Kinabalu (10), Tawau (7), Sandakan (6), Lahad Datu (4), Penampang (3), Putatan (3), Keningau (3), Beluran (2), Papar (2), Kuala Penyu (1), Kalabakan (1), Tenom (1), Kudat (1) and Kinabatangan (1).

Masidi also disclosed that Sabah recorded 2,279 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday.

He said the number of close contact screening decreased but the number of cases detected through symptomatic screening increased.