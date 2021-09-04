Covid-19: Sarawak records 2,723 cases out of 19,057 cases nationwide

KUCHING (Sept 4): Sarawak today recorded the second highest number of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia with 2,723 cases, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a Facebook post today, he said that this brings the cumulative tally of cases in the state to 127,151.

The nation today recorded 19,057 new cases with Selangor topping the list with 3,775 cases.

Sabah recorded 2,279 while Johor logged 2,077 cases.

Other states recording four-digit cases are Pulau Pinang with 1,558 cases, Perak (1,450), Kelantan (1,434) and Kedah (1,329).

Kuala Lumpur recorded triple-digit cases with 711 cases followed by Terengganu (605), Pahang (410), Melaka (338), Negeri Sembilan (242), Perlis (99), Putrajaya (18) and Labuan (9).

To date, the cumulative tally of cases recorded nationwide stands at 1,824,439.