Covid-19: Sarawak records two more brought-in-dead cases

KUCHING (Sept 4): Two Covid-19 fatalities have been recorded in Sarawak with both of them being brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily update on the pandemic said both cases involved men ages 75 and 100.

The 75-year-old from Serian was BID to the Serian Hospital. He was tested positive for Covid-19 on Aug 20, and had high blood pressure, diabetes and stroke.

The 100-year-old from Bau was BID to the Bau Hospital after being tested positive for Covid-19 on Aug 30.

SDMC said the man only had high blood pressure.

To date, the state’s Covid-19 cumulative number of fatalities stood at 549 cases.