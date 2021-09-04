Curtin Malaysia to host conference on faculty development, research tie-ups

MIRI (Sept 4): Curtin University Malaysia will be hosting the ‘Faculty Development and Research Knowledge-Sharing Programme on Mechanical, Mechatronics and Soft-computing Engineering (MMSCE) 2021’ online conference, running from this Sept 6 to 10.

The event, to be conducted va Cisco WebEx, is a collaboration between the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Curtin Malaysia and the Department of Mechatronics Engineering at the Indian Institute of Information Technology Bhagalpur (IIIT Bhagalpur) in India.

It is aimed at providing academics and researchers from the two institutions, as well as any other interested participants, the opportunity to exchange views and research ideas in the field of mechanical, mechatronics and soft-computing engineering.

The conference’s expert sessions will cover recent trends in soft-computing, artificial neural networks (ANN), artificial intelligence (AI), smart sensors and data analysis, electric vehicle technologies, micro-electromechanical systems, composite materials, vibration and predictive analysis, advanced machining, and renewable energy technologies.

Curtin Malaysia’s pro vice-chancellor, president and chief executive Prof Simon Leunig, who is also a chief patron of MMSCE2021, said rapid techno-industrial growth and modernisation of the engineering industries had called for active participation and collaboration between academics and industry experts to develop and discuss new findings, innovations and challenges in modern-day demand-driven research.

“MMSCE2021 will provide an effective platform for such discussions, and will also encourage future research collaborations between the participants and their institutions and industries,” he added.

IIIT Bhagalpur director Prof Arvind Choubey, who is also a chief patron of MMSCE2021, said his institution was delighted to jointly organise the conference with Curtin Malaysia.

“It will be of great benefit to the participants, furnishing them with the latest information on emerging trends and challenges in the use of new technologies. It will also help them enhance their capabilities in research and testing and consultancy in the fields of mechanical, mechatronics and soft computing engineering,” he said.

Meanwhile, conference convenor Dr Sukanta Roy, who heads the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Curtin Malaysia’s Faculty of Engineering and Science, described MMSCE2021 as being ‘specifically designed to bring researchers and academia from these prominent institutes together to share their research ideas and recent developments in mechanical, mechatronics and soft computing engineering’.

Dr Sukanta said the conference should be suited to participants from national and international higher education institutions, as well as from the industry. To date, more than 100 participants from 35 universities and organisations in Malaysia, India and Australia have already registered to take part in the event.

The programme would comprise 14 one-hour online sessions covering a wide range of subjects related to mechanical, mechatronics and soft computing engineering, delivered by expert speakers from Curtin Malaysia and IIIT Bhagalpur.

Registration for the MMSCE2021 could be done online via https://mmsce.curtin.edu.my/, with the closing deadline tomorrow (Sept 5). For more information, contact Dr Sukanta via [email protected]

All participants and speakers would receive e-certificates at the end of the conference.

Information about Curtin Malaysia could be accessed via www.curtin.edu.my, or look for ‘Curtin Malaysia’ on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, or LinkedIn platforms.