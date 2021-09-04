Family escapes unhurt as house damaged by rocks, soil

PENAMPANG: A family escaped unhurt when loose rocks and soil crashed down into their concrete house at Kampung Buit Hill in Putatan on Saturday.

Penampang fire and rescue chief of operation Calixtus Fedilis said the landslide had damaged the kitchen, living area and a bedroom.

“The landslide occurred following continuous rain as loose rocks and soil fell down from a nearby hill.

“Fortunately no one was injured in the incident and fire and rescue personnel were at the scene to monitor the situation.

“After assessing the situation, we handed the operation to the police for further action,” he said.

Calixtus said a distress call was made to the Penampang fire and rescue station at 3pm before a team was deployed to the location.

The operation ended at 3.40pm without any untoward incident.