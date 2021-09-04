Five QEH buildings vacated

KOTA KINABALU: Five buildings deemed at risk in Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) here, which are located near the area of the landslide that destroyed a Health Ministry medicine storage facility on Friday night, have been vacated as a safety measure.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said that the five buildings were located in the hospital’s C complex, namely the Medicine and Consumable store, Chronic Treatment Ward, Rehabilitation Ward, Tuberculosis Clinic and the Sleep Lab.

He said that the 20 metre-wide landslide also caused structural damage to the Sleep Lab building and the Hospital Support Services (HSS) store.

“The hospital has also cordoned off the landslide area and covered the site with canvas. Several measures will be taken, including immediate repair works by the Public Works Department and special welfare assistance for employees affected by the incident.

“I will go to Kota Kinabalu on Monday to see the situation there myself, and hold further discussions with the state government to detail further action that needs to be taken,” he posted on Facebook today.