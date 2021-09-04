Flood victims increase in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: The number of flood evacuees in the state continued to rise to 96 people from 31 families as of 8am today as compared to 68 people from 21 families last night.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Secretariat in a statement informed that 78 victims from 26 families were taken to the Dewan DSP Mohd Dun Banir relief centre in Beaufort, while 15 victims from four families were placed at the Dewan Mini Mesapol relief centre in Sipitang.

In addition, a family of three from Kampung Kolopis, Penampang was evacuated to the Penampang Sports Complex Club House relief centre which was opened last night.

“As of this morning, apart from Beaufort, Sipitang and Penampang, three other flood-hit districts are Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran and Keningau, however, so far there are no evacuees in these districts.

“The floods occurred following heavy rainfall around the west coast of Sabah for several days and the Malaysian Meteorological Department foresees that heavy rains are expected to continue until today,” the statement said.