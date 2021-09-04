Govt’s nod for resumption of domestic travel supports tourism sector revival — AirAsia

KUCHING (Sept 4): AirAsia welcomes the Malaysian government’s announcement for the domestic travel resumption starting with the Langkawi domestic travel bubble beginning this Sept 16, which means that eligible travellers can start planning their travel arrangements.

This is highly anticipated by everyone and would pave the way for more domestic and international travel resumptions in the near future as the situation continues to improve and more people get vaccinated.

AirAsia Malaysia chief executive officer Riad Asmat said Malaysians had been eager to start travelling again and Langkawi had, by far, been one of the top domestic destinations, famed for its world-class facilities, pristine beaches, family-friendly atmosphere and local cuisines.

“The government’s decision to commence this travel bubble bodes well for the recovery of the whole tourism industry in Langkawi, and we look forward to working closely with the government, Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) as well as Tourism Malaysia, to support the revival of the tourism sector.

“We are currently working on a few campaigns to revitalise tourism in Langkawi with some very attractive deals, which will be announced soon. Download the ‘airasia Super App’ today so that you don’t miss out on our Langkawi deals,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Riad said AirAsia would want customers to fly confidently with the carrier and to have that peace of mind throughout the journey.

“You have our commitment that stringent health and hygiene protocols are in place throughout your journey, including on-ground at the terminal, ramp and cargo areas as well as on board your flight.

“Not only that, we have also put in place various technological innovations and improvements to ensure that you would have a seamless travel experience.

Riad described flying as ‘the safest mode of transportation’, not only due to the comprehensive safety measures that AirAsia had been undertaking, but the built-in features of the aircraft itself such as its cabin air-filtration system and the vertical downward air circulation inside the cabin would further prohibit the risk of infection during flying.

“Studies conducted by international aviation agencies have proven that the risk of in-flight infection is almost zero.

“AirAsia Group is ready to fly with its operating crew and frontline staff 100 per cent vaccinated, alongside numerous contactless safety and hygiene measures in place to ensure the highest standards are maintained ahead of a resumption of air travel, expected in the near future.”