Grandmother among 17 held for attending wild party in KL

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 3): A grandmother and a 13-year-old boy were among 17 individuals held for being involved in a wild party at an apartment in Jalan Sultan Ismail, here yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department chief ACP Sahar Abd Latif said nine women and seven men, aged 13 to 54, were detained and police also seized 13.61 grams of ecstasy and ketamine pills worth RM864, a key, an access card and a loudspeaker.

“Also, four men and four women tested positive for syabu and ketamine,” he said.

Sahar said preliminary investigations revealed the organiser of the party was a 23-year-old local woman intending to celebrate her birthday.

He added that all of them were brought to the Dang Wangi district police headquarters to be remanded for four days till Monday. They were also issued compounds of RM2,000 each.

In a separate case, police are seeking any witnesses who saw or were at the location of an accident involving a Yamaha motorcycle and a Toyota Innova at Kilometre 3.3 of the New Pantai Expressway (NPE) here yesterday to come forward and assist investigations.

“The accident which happened at 8.45pm involved a 19-year-old man riding a motorcycle with his friend and was believed to have hit the back of a car when it changed lanes into the victim’s path, causing him to fall.

“The victim sustained serious injuries due to the impact and was brought to Serdang Hospital for treatment at the intensive care unit,” Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said in a statement tonight. – Bernama